City to vote on appointment for vacant council seat

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana City Council is set to decide Monday on the appointment of Erik Sacks to the vacant Ward 2 seat.

A press release from the city says Sacks has a PhD in Genetics from the University of California, Davis, and he is employed as an Associate Professor at the University of Illinois.

When applying for the vacancy, the release says Sacks included the following priorities:

Sustainable, high-quality neighborhood development.

Promoting development of the downtown and other areas of the city.

Planning for climate change.

Working for social justice.

Supporting high-quality schools.

Promoting the health of the urban forest through increased tree planting and maintenance.

If appointed, Sacks will be sworn in immediately after the vote.