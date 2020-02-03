City to vote on liquor code changes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members are set to vote on an ordinance that would ban anyone 18 and younger from staying in bars after 9:00 p.m.

The amendment to Urbana’s liquor code is focused on “Class A” license holders, which are mainly bars.

There are some exceptions to the rule. For example, teens ages 14-18 would be allowed to stay at a bar without a parent for a live performance. The show would have to end by 10:00 p.m. and teens 18 and younger would have to leave within an hour of the performance ending.