City to host Bundle Up’s Clothing Drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is partnering with the Champaign Park District and Champaign Center Partnership to collect winter items for those most in need.

Officials said the clothing drive started on Monday and will go on until December 27.

Champaign residents can donate new or gently-used winter items such as coats, hats, gloves and scarves.

The City Building, which is located on 102 North Neil Street, will be one of the drop-off locations. People can enter the front of the building and will find a wrapped box that is ready to be filled with items.