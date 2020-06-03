City to allow bars, restaurants to resume live music events

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana city officials have announced bars and restaurants may resume live music events this Friday for their outdoor seating patrons.

In a Wednesday press release, Mayor Diana Wolfe Marlin said guidelines were developed for all COVID-19 outdoor seating permit holders, who may “create a quality dining environment with background music for seated diners only.”

She added permit holders should be mindful of adjoining property owners and nearby residents.

The guidelines set by the city require a separate area be designated for performers, keeping a distance of at least 10 feet from patron areas.

“The use of barriers between singers and patrons and employees during the performance is strongly encouraged,” the release stated. “It is recommended that performers wear face coverings when possible and follow social distancing guidelines, keeping a minimum of 6 feet from each other.”

It added patrons are to remain at their tables, and performers are not to interact with patrons. Establishments are not to allow individuals who are not patrons seated in their outdoor dining area to gather inside or outside of the outdoor seating area.

Amplified live music will be allowed on weekends only. Hours of operation for live music in COVID-19 outdoor seating permit approved areas are as follows:

Mondays through Thursdays — non-amplified, acoustic live music will be permitted from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Fridays — both acoustic and amplified live music will be permitted from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Saturdays — both acoustic and amplified music will be permitted from noon until 9 p.m.

Sundays — both acoustic and amplified music will be permitted from noon until 9 p.m.

Music played through a blue tooth speaker for background music will be allowed during regular business hours as long as the sound remains within the permitted area.

“After a successful first weekend of Phase 3 outdoor dining,” Marlin said, “we look forward to our outdoor dining establishments safely implementing the City’s Outdoor Seating Live Music Guidelines for the enjoyment of our area’s diners.”