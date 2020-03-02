City to address neighbors’ concerns about Obama museum

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Officials have proposed a plan to address affordable housing concerns around the site of the proposed Obama Presidential Center. There are reports the city would invest about $4.5 million in four programs to help low-income residents fix their homes, help others become homeowners and renovate vacant buildings.

The proposed ordinance follows a sit-in outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office by protesters concerned about gentrification and neighborhood preservation. Activists have long called for other protections including a rental assistance fund.

The $500 million center planned for lakefront property on Chicago’s South Side is expected to transform several neighborhoods.

