CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Dozens of people gathered at a memorial ceremony for Todd Ledbetter, the homeless man who was beaten to death in Champaign last week.

One after another, people stood up to share their grief. They spoke about their memories of this man who's life ended in a way that should never happen to a person. ​Beth Maynard says, "I was deeply shocked at the news of Todd's death and it also made me think about the way that people in our society who are vulnerable suffer more than a lot of the rest of us." ​