City sells building with hopes of new business

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- New business is coming to town.

The former TriStar building on East Washington Street off of Philo road went up for auction and sold for $18,000. The city sold it “as-is”, with the condition that the buyer demolishes all buildings and parking lots on the property within 90 days of closing.

The couple who bought it owns the nearby silver bullet bar. The buyers say they plan to put in a restaurant with retail space. They're still looking for tenants.

