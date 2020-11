URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Landscape Recycling Center (LRC) began limiting their hours Monday because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

A press release says its new hours are now 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. It’s also reducing hours so it can manage staff reductions caused by the pandemic.

LRC says it plans to resume open hours on Saturdays by the spring, depending on the circumstances.