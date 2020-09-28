City police looking for leads in robbery investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery investigation.

A press release from DPD says at 7 a.m. July 25, officers responded to a reported robbery at Contractors Recycled Material, 2290 N. Woodford St.

Two people told police they were robbed by a man who implied he had a gun. He also threatened each of their lives, the report continued, and forced them to hand over an undisclosed amount of money.

After taking the cash, the suspect also stole one of the victim’s cars and fled the area south on Woodford Street before police arrived. The car was later recovered in the 200 block of West Packard Street.

DPD says a suspect has not been identified. He was described as a Black male between 35 to 40-year-old, and was about 5-feet-8-inches tall, with a weight of 180 pounds. The victims also told police the man had a deep sounding voice.

If you have information about this robbery, DPD asks you to call them at 217-424-2734, or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name.

Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.