City police investigating homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man died Saturday night after being shot in an apartment complex parking lot, says Peoria police.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to a shots fired report on Hollow Creek Drive near Big Hollow Road.

Police say they found a man who suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Additionally, they say he died at the hospital.

The Peoria Police Department says there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, Peoria police ask you to contact them at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.