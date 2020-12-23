City police investigate second murder in one day

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Decatur are investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting.

An early morning press release from the Decatur Police Department says it happened around 10 p.m. near Leafland Avenue and Church street.

The call came in as a shots fired report, the release says. Police say they got to the scene and found a man in the driver’s seat of a car.

The release says the man was fatally wounded.

Detectives say their investigation is still in its early stages, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Investigators say they’re still working to learn how it happened, and they are following up on available leads.

Police also said Tuesday that a body was found in an alley near Hayworth Street and Forrest Avenue, and are considering the case a murder investigation.

Police ask anyone with further information on this shooting to call them at 217-424-2734, or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.