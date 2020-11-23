City police continue murder investigation from last year

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help with solving a homicide investigation that’s almost one year old.

On the evening of Nov. 28, 2019, officers responded to a reported shooting at North Martin Luther King Drive and East Cantrell Street, says a DPD press release.

At the scene, police found a man lying face down in the street, the release says. He had been shot several times, Decatur police says, and died at a later time.

The man was identified as Tommy King, says the release.

Investigators believe the suspected gunman was dropped off in the area by a car that has not yet been identified. Police say witnesses observed seeing a black man in dark-colored clothing and white shoes chasing King on foot.

Witnesses also told police they saw the suspect shoot King, and then turn and run north towards Sheridan Street.

It’s been about one year since the murder happened and the Decatur Police Department says they need the public’s help with their investigation.

If you have any additional information about this murder, DPD asks you to contact Macon County Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name.

Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 dollars for information that leads to an arrest on this homicide.