City police arrest two on separate attempted murder charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says two city men are now behind bars for attempted homicide incidents stemming from recent gun violence.

A Wednesday press release said DPD completed the arrests Wednesday with the assistance of the Macon County Sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.

The agencies apprehended 22-year-old Joseph L. Williams and 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Both are Decatur residents.

Williams was arrested in the 700 block of East Clay Street for an attempted murder that took place Sunday at that same location. Hines was arrested in the 1300 block of North Monroe Street, for attempted murder that occured Aug 27 in the 1100 block of North College Street.

Joseph L. Williams

Levron J. Hines

Both were booked at the Macon County Jail.

DPD continues their investigations into these crimes and add future arrests are likely.