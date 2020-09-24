City police arrest two for battery, two on drug charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were arrested by Mattoon Police Monday on various battery charges.

A press release from the Mattoon Police Department (MPD) said Jeremy D. Hurley, 35, was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday and charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct. On Monday, he allegedly yelled at a male pedestrian on a public sidewalk and shot him with a BB gun.

It happened in the 1800 block of Dewitt Avenue. Hurley, also Mattoon resident, was booked at the Coles County Jail.

Jeremy D. Hurley

MPD also arrested 49-year-old Shawn P. Carey, of Mattoon, Monday night. He was charged with domestic battery.

Police said Carey shoved a male victim against a wall during a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Edgar Avenue. He was taken into custody around 11:45 p.m. Monday and was booked at the Coles County Jail.

MPD also arrested two men on drug charges who were both wanted on active warrants.

Shawn P. Carey

At 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, officers took Etienne P. Lucas into custody in the 1300 block of Wabash Avenue. The 44-year-old Mattoon man had warrants for failing to appear on a traffic case out of Champaign County and a driving-under-the-influence case from Peoria County.

Police said they located Lucas in the 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue, and he tried to run away after being ordered to stop. After officers apprehended him, they recovered several bags of cocaine from his person.

Lucas was charged with possession of a controlled substance with internet to deliver. He was booked at the Coles County Jail.

Etienne P. Lucas

Jose M. Puebla, 28, of Arcola, was arrested by Mattoon Police Wednesday on two active warrants and possession of methamphetamine. He was found by MPD officers at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

Puebla was wanted for failing to appear to two traffic cases — one was in Douglas County and the other in Coles County. When he was taken into custody, police recovered meth from his person.

Puebla was booked at the Coles County Jail.