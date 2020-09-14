City police arrest three men over weekend on separate charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department (MPD) arrested a 33-year-old man Sunday for hitting someone with a baseball bat.

A press release from MPD said Derek N. Arthur, of Mattoon, was taken into custody at 5 p.m. Sunday. The arrest took place in the 2100 block of Prairie Avenue.

Derek N. Arthur

Arthur allegedly struck a male victim with a wooden bat, police said, and held him in a headlock. He was taken to Coles County Jail and was charged with aggravated battery.

On Saturday, MPD officers arrested a 55-year-old man for violating an order of protection and trying to run away from police.

Glen A. Fasig, of Mattoon, was taken into custody around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. He was found in the 500 block of South 21st Street. Police said on Friday, Fasig entered the property of a person he was ordered to have no contact with.

When officers approached Fasig, he fled from them after they told him to stop. The release said he was eventually apprehended and taken to Coles County Jail.

Fasig was charged with violating an order of protection and resisting a police officer.

Glen A. Fasig

MPD arrested a 46-year-old city man Friday morning for disorderly conduct. The release said around 8 a.m. Friday, George T. Drum, of Mattoon, yelled at a neighbor during a dispute in the 800 block of North 33rd Street. Police say his actions alarmed and disturbed that person. Drum was issued a court date.