City police arrest several on meth charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Mattoon were arrested on separate charges that include possession of methamphetamine, along with a fourth on an outstanding warrant.

A press release from the Mattoon Police Department says officers arrested Christopher M. Gast, 34, on an active Coles County warrant for failing to appear for a court hearing on a possession of meth case.

He was also charged with a new offense for possession of meth. The man was located by police around 11:30 p.m. Friday near 20th Street and Richmond Avenue. Gast was booked at the Coles County Jail.

MPD officers arrested Collin M. Nihiser, 23, early Sunday morning for possession of meth, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license.

Police attempted to pull his car over just after 3:30 a.m. on Lafayette Avenue near 14 Street. Nilhiser then sped away from police, and ran through several stop signs. He eventually got out of his car, and officers arrested him.

Officers say Nilhiser abandoned his car, and it kept moving until it hit a utility pole. The man was also wanted on a Marion County warrant for failing to appear on a 2016 case for driving under the influence, as well as a Shelby County warrant for failing to appear for a 2018 traffic case.

The man was possessing meth at the time. He was booked at the Coles County Jail.

Jeffrey M. Moore, 38, was arrested around 1:45 a.m. Monday for possession of meth. He was found by police on Prairie Avenue, near 21st Street. Officers made contact with him for a drug investigation, and he was found to be in possession of meth.

Moore was booked at the Coles County Jail.

Mattoon Police arrested Forrest J. Donaldson, 29, for driving with a suspended license and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Officers attempted to pull his car over around 9:22 a.m. Sunday on Richmond Avenue near 14th Street. The man then fled on foot from his car, and he was then arrested on 14th Street.

Mattoon Police say he struggled with their attempts to restrain him in handcuffs. The man was driving with a suspended license, police add, and he was wanted on three active arrest warrants.

They include an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a 2010 burglary case, failing to appear in a Coles County forgery case from 2018, and failing to appear for a Fayette County drug case from 2016.

Donaldson was booked at the Coles County Jail.