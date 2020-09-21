City police arrest four men on various charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — City police in Mattoon arrested three people on methamphetamine charges over the weekend, as well as a fourth person for punching someone outside of a gas station.

A press release from the Mattoon Police Department (MPD) says its officers arrested 23-year-old Brett M. Magana on an active Coles County warrant and for possession of meth. They took him into custody at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Rudy Street after finding him for the active warrant, and he was possessing meth at the time.

Magana was booked at the Coles County Jail.

Brett M. Magana

MPD also arrested 30-year-old Matthew Price, of Arthur, Friday afternoon in the 700 block of East Rudy Street. He had an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender and was also charged with possessing meth.

Price was taken into custody at 2:25 p.m. Friday while police were attempting to serve a warrant on Rudy Street. He was booked at the Coles County Jail.

Matthew Price

Police also arrested a 45-year-old Mattoon man on domestic battery and meth charges. They say Grady L. Senift grabbed, pinched, and pulled a female victim away from a car in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street and was later found to be possessing of meth.

He was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Charkeston Avenue, and booked at the Coles County Jail.

Grady L. Senift

Jayvon K. Burnett, 18, of Mattoon was arrested Saturday afternoon for aggravated battery. MPD said he struck a male victim in the parking lot of a Casey’s General Store in the 2400 block of Marshall Street.

Burnett was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Saturday and was booked at the Coles County Jail.