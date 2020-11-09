City park district hosting ‘Trees on the Tees’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — This holiday season, people can still enjoy at Festival of Trees in Decatur — but with a twist.

The Decatur Park District is planning a ‘Trees on the Tees’ event to help get people embracing the holiday spirit.

You can board a golf cart and drive down an enchanting path of decorated trees in the Hickory Point Golf Course. Afterward, you can then pull up a hay bale to roast s’mores at a fire pit and sip on hot cocoa.

The first hour of each day will be reserved for foot traffic only.

It will be held from Dec. 10-13 and from Dec. 17-20 at the Hickory Point Golf Course.

Tickets are $3 per person for walkers, and $6 per person for riders.

Walking hours are set for 5-6 p.m. each event day, and riding hours are set for 6-9 p.m.

Reservations are required — organizers say they help ensure only a safe number of guests will attend. Masks are required as well.

Click here to visit their website for more information on registrations.

