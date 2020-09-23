City park district announces ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Next month, attendees at Scovill Zoo are in for a quite a fright.

The Decatur Park District announced Wednesday that the ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event will return for select dates in October, including Halloween.

This year, visitors are required to reserve tickets online to ensure the health and safety of all attendees.

Click here to visit their website.

“Visitors will enjoy treat stations, socially-distant animal encounters, and festive decorations,” said a press release from the district. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the train and carousel will not be in operation.”

If you or your organization are interested in volunteering for treat distribution, call Julie MacDonna at 217-421-7435.

Admissions are free for those aged 2 and under. Tickets are $5.50 per person for those collecting treats and $4.50 for those not collecting treats.

Boo at the Zoo schedule

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday, on Oct. 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30.

From 3-8 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, on Oct. 17, 18, 24, and 25.

From 3-6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Scovill Zoo

71 South Country Club Road