City organizes Christmas Card lane to welcome holiday season

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members can now enjoy some great artwork while cruising Downtown Decatur.

They can even vote for their favorite artwork!

Decatur Area Arts Council is hosting a community art project for the holiday season, which is an outdoor art exhibit and competition comprised of very large Christmas cards created by local artists and groups.

Officials said the cards are displayed at 300 North Water Street from November to December. After the community vote for their favorite card design, the prize money will be awarded to the top three designs. Voting will go from November 22 until December 24.

Anyone interested in voting can click here.