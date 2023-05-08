UPDATE on 05/08/23 at 7:54 p.m.

Urbana City Council voted in favor of passing the four percent service fee.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana City Council will be voting Monday night on a proposal that could bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, but at the cost of raising services fees for people living in and visiting the city.

Fees would go up by four percent, and it could impact business owners needing permits, contractors getting building permits and anyone who parks near the University of Illinois.

Meters near campus are currently $1 per hour, but the fee would rise to $1.25, which is what the university currently charges to park on its property. Downtown meters, on the other hand, will stay at 50 cents her hour. The city projects that this rise in parking fees would bring in over $240,000.

The proposal would also increase sewer use charges and storm water utility fees.

Mayor Diane Marlin said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city would raise these service fees every year, but it hasn’t since the pandemic started. The fee raises, she said, is needed to keep up with inflation and paying staff.

“It may or may not impact individuals, most folks will see probably a few dollars increase per year,” Marlin said. “But on the other hand, that’s what pays for the services and programs that people expect.”

Marlin said that in total, the proposed fee increases would bring in over $416,000 a year to the city.

If the fees are not increased over time, Marlin said the city could be forced to increase property taxes or other revenue sources to keep up with inflation.