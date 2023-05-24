URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Urbana can now form questions and comments about the city’s Capital Improvement Plan following the publishment of a draft of the annual CIP update.

The CIP is the city’s plan for addressing infrastructure and capital asset needs, and it outlines drafted capital improvement projects for the next five fiscal years. These projects include improvements to streets, sidewalks, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, traffic signals and lights, storm and sanitary sewers and public facilities. Revenue comes from motor fuel taxes, City of Urbana General Fund transfers, grants and sewer usage fees.

The plan is updated annually, and a draft of the latest update was presented on Monday by the Urbana Public Works Department to the City Council. It is also available online.

Among others, the CIP draft includes the following projects:

Two new fire stations currently under construction to replace outdated and obsolete building.

Continued staff support toward the city’s Equity and Quality of Life Project, which funds small, human-scaled projects in underinvested neighborhoods.

A $10.7 million project on Lincoln Avenue between Wascher and Killarney Streets. Studies and plans will start in FY 2024 and construction is planned to begin in FY 2027.

Another project on Lincoln Avenue between Florida Avenue and Green Street that will cost $8.9 million. A study will begin in FY 2024 and construction is planned begin in FY 2028.

A $12 million project on Florida Avenue between Wright and Hillcrest Streets. Studies and plans will begin in FY 2024 and construction is planned to begin in FY 2026.

People and stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft and submit comments and questions, should they have any, to City Engineer John Zeman by emailing jczeman@urbanaillinois.us or calling 217-384-2342.