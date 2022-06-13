URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As extreme heat moves into the region, the City of Urbana offered several tips for how to conserve electricity at a time when consumption is likely to be high.

Earlier this year, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) said the power grid may not be able to handle the demands of this hot summer in areas that rely heavily on renewable resources for power. As a result, controlled power outages may be planned.

To ease the strain on the power grid, city officials suggested the following actions:

Reduce use during peak times (morning, midday and early evening)

Set the air conditioning temperature a few degrees higher

Go swimming or shopping

Grill or eat out

Run major appliances in the late evening or very early morning

The city also encouraged everyone to check on their friends, neighbors and family throughout the heat to make sure they are ok.