URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is closing in on the hiring of a new police chief and city officials want the community to meet the finalist.

The city will be hosting a town hall event on Thursday, May 4, featuring Larry Boone. Boone, the former Chief of Police in Norfolk, Va., was announced as the sole finalist for the Urbana position earlier this month.

He spent 33 years in Norfolk, working his way up through the ranks from patrol officer to Chief. During those years, Boone received over 35 commendation letters and other awards, including Officer of the Year, a distinguished service medal and a medal of valor from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association. He was also recognized in 2020 for building trust through community programs and for managing unrest in Norfolk following George Floyd’s death.

The town hall event will be hosted at Vineyard Church, 1500 North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana, in two sessions: one from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and another from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Both sessions will be moderated and recorded.

People wanting to ask Boone questions can submit them two ways: in person at the event or online. Online questions must be submitted by Tuesday, May 2.