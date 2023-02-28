URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has reached a decision on how to allocate nearly $10 million in funding courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The city received just under $13 million from the landmark legislation President Biden signed into law one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this money was to support local and state governments in their response to and recovery from COVID-19. By late 2022, however, the city had only allocated approximately $3 million with the majority still unallocated.

Applications opened in September and the City Council heard proposals in December from parties interested in receiving the remaining funds. City officials said that of the applications they received, 46 met the minimum qualifications. These applicants requested almost $40 million in funds, four times the amount available.

After a series of discussions throughout December, January and February, the City Council finalized on Monday the list of 25 projects to receive funding:

Organization nameProject name/purposeAmount
Carle Foundation HospitalHope Village$850,000
Champaign County Economic Development CorporationCOVID-19 Recovery: Urbana
Small Business Microloan Fund		$250,000
Champaign County
Environmental Stewards		Establish a Household Hazardous
Waste Collection Facility		$175,000
Champaign County
Health Care Consumers		Special Populations Outreach
and Enrollment for Health
Food, and Housing Security		$500,000
City of
Champaign Township		Strides Low Barrier Shelter –
70 E. Washington St. Champaign		$750,000
City of UrbanaSanitary Sewer Lateral Lining Pilot Program$1,296,000
City of UrbanaUrbana Roof Repair and
Replacement Program		$150,000
City of UrbanaStudent, Family, Community
Engagement Sponsorship		$143,334
Common Ground
Food Co-op		Common Ground Food For
All Food Accessibility Program		$10,000
Cunningham Township Supervisor’s OfficeBridge to Home: Filling Gaps in
Local Homeless and Housing Services		$658,838
Eastern Illinois FoodbankElectric Cargo Vans & Charging Station$79,000
FirstFollowersUrbana Community Peace Hub$79,000
Habitat for Humanity
of Champaign County		First-time home
ownership counseling		$25,000
Housing Authority of
Champaign County		Steer Place
Renovation Project		$500,000
Housing Authority of
Champaign County		Affordable Housing –
Single Room Occupancy Project		$200,000
Housing Authority of
Champaign County, YouthBuild		YouthBuild:
Bridging the Gap		$350,000
Red Herring
Vegetarian Restaurant		Handmade Harvest; Healthy Meals
for Families Facing Food Insecurity		$10,000
Sola Gratia FarmCommunity Farm Expansion for Enhanced Sustainable Fresh Food Production,
Engagement and Consumption		$150,000
The Urbana
Free Library		Community Connections
Youth Programming Specialist		$173,596
The Well ExperienceWell Family Care Program$160,000
University of Illinois YMCA (New American Welcome Center)COVID-19 Recovery for
Immigrant Communities		$450,000
Urbana Neighborhood Connections CenterOperation UNCC Boost$100,000
Urbana Park DistrictUrbana Park District
Health & Wellness Center		$2,000,000
Urbana School
District 116		Urbana School District
Alternative Education		$814,375
Urbana-Champaign
Independent Media Center		ACCESS IMC$75,000
Courtesy of the City of Urbana

“This allocation represents an intentional investment in community health and healing,” said Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin. “The funded projects improve and expand access to basic needs such as homeless supportive services, affordable housing, youth engagement and activities, mental and physical health, food security, and job training. This is a one-time investment in programs and infrastructure that will have a lifetime of benefits for our community.”

The City of Urbana allocated this money in the hopes of addressing eight goals identified by public input and the Urbana City Council. The table below shows how many projects address each goal and how much money was spent to address each goal:

GoalNumber of projects that address goalFunding allocated to projects that address goal
Improve accessibility of public recreation space and youth programming8$3,816,305
Increase support for
community violence interventions		6$3,546,909
Reduce housing costs for
those that need it most		9$4,083,838
Increase availability and
affordability of mental health services		5$2,339,200
Increase availability and
affordability of food		5$749,000
Increase job training and
placement opportunities		3$1,243,575
Provide relief and support
for local businesses		1$250,000
Invest in infrastructure to increase community health, safety, and future resilience6$5,885,375
Courtesy of the City of Urbana