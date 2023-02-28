URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has reached a decision on how to allocate nearly $10 million in funding courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The city received just under $13 million from the landmark legislation President Biden signed into law one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this money was to support local and state governments in their response to and recovery from COVID-19. By late 2022, however, the city had only allocated approximately $3 million with the majority still unallocated.

Applications opened in September and the City Council heard proposals in December from parties interested in receiving the remaining funds. City officials said that of the applications they received, 46 met the minimum qualifications. These applicants requested almost $40 million in funds, four times the amount available.

After a series of discussions throughout December, January and February, the City Council finalized on Monday the list of 25 projects to receive funding:

Organization name Project name/purpose Amount Carle Foundation Hospital Hope Village $850,000 Champaign County Economic Development Corporation COVID-19 Recovery: Urbana

Small Business Microloan Fund $250,000 Champaign County

Environmental Stewards Establish a Household Hazardous

Waste Collection Facility $175,000 Champaign County

Health Care Consumers Special Populations Outreach

and Enrollment for Health

Food, and Housing Security $500,000 City of

Champaign Township Strides Low Barrier Shelter –

70 E. Washington St. Champaign $750,000 City of Urbana Sanitary Sewer Lateral Lining Pilot Program $1,296,000 City of Urbana Urbana Roof Repair and

Replacement Program $150,000 City of Urbana Student, Family, Community

Engagement Sponsorship $143,334 Common Ground

Food Co-op Common Ground Food For

All Food Accessibility Program $10,000 Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office Bridge to Home: Filling Gaps in

Local Homeless and Housing Services $658,838 Eastern Illinois Foodbank Electric Cargo Vans & Charging Station $79,000 FirstFollowers Urbana Community Peace Hub $79,000 Habitat for Humanity

of Champaign County First-time home

ownership counseling $25,000 Housing Authority of

Champaign County Steer Place

Renovation Project $500,000 Housing Authority of

Champaign County Affordable Housing –

Single Room Occupancy Project $200,000 Housing Authority of

Champaign County, YouthBuild YouthBuild:

Bridging the Gap $350,000 Red Herring

Vegetarian Restaurant Handmade Harvest; Healthy Meals

for Families Facing Food Insecurity $10,000 Sola Gratia Farm Community Farm Expansion for Enhanced Sustainable Fresh Food Production,

Engagement and Consumption $150,000 The Urbana

Free Library Community Connections

Youth Programming Specialist $173,596 The Well Experience Well Family Care Program $160,000 University of Illinois YMCA (New American Welcome Center) COVID-19 Recovery for

Immigrant Communities $450,000 Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center Operation UNCC Boost $100,000 Urbana Park District Urbana Park District

Health & Wellness Center $2,000,000 Urbana School

District 116 Urbana School District

Alternative Education $814,375 Urbana-Champaign

Independent Media Center ACCESS IMC $75,000 Courtesy of the City of Urbana

“This allocation represents an intentional investment in community health and healing,” said Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin. “The funded projects improve and expand access to basic needs such as homeless supportive services, affordable housing, youth engagement and activities, mental and physical health, food security, and job training. This is a one-time investment in programs and infrastructure that will have a lifetime of benefits for our community.”

The City of Urbana allocated this money in the hopes of addressing eight goals identified by public input and the Urbana City Council. The table below shows how many projects address each goal and how much money was spent to address each goal: