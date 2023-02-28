URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has reached a decision on how to allocate nearly $10 million in funding courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The city received just under $13 million from the landmark legislation President Biden signed into law one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this money was to support local and state governments in their response to and recovery from COVID-19. By late 2022, however, the city had only allocated approximately $3 million with the majority still unallocated.
Applications opened in September and the City Council heard proposals in December from parties interested in receiving the remaining funds. City officials said that of the applications they received, 46 met the minimum qualifications. These applicants requested almost $40 million in funds, four times the amount available.
After a series of discussions throughout December, January and February, the City Council finalized on Monday the list of 25 projects to receive funding:
|Organization name
|Project name/purpose
|Amount
|Carle Foundation Hospital
|Hope Village
|$850,000
|Champaign County Economic Development Corporation
|COVID-19 Recovery: Urbana
Small Business Microloan Fund
|$250,000
|Champaign County
Environmental Stewards
|Establish a Household Hazardous
Waste Collection Facility
|$175,000
|Champaign County
Health Care Consumers
|Special Populations Outreach
and Enrollment for Health
Food, and Housing Security
|$500,000
|City of
Champaign Township
|Strides Low Barrier Shelter –
70 E. Washington St. Champaign
|$750,000
|City of Urbana
|Sanitary Sewer Lateral Lining Pilot Program
|$1,296,000
|City of Urbana
|Urbana Roof Repair and
Replacement Program
|$150,000
|City of Urbana
|Student, Family, Community
Engagement Sponsorship
|$143,334
|Common Ground
Food Co-op
|Common Ground Food For
All Food Accessibility Program
|$10,000
|Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office
|Bridge to Home: Filling Gaps in
Local Homeless and Housing Services
|$658,838
|Eastern Illinois Foodbank
|Electric Cargo Vans & Charging Station
|$79,000
|FirstFollowers
|Urbana Community Peace Hub
|$79,000
|Habitat for Humanity
of Champaign County
|First-time home
ownership counseling
|$25,000
|Housing Authority of
Champaign County
|Steer Place
Renovation Project
|$500,000
|Housing Authority of
Champaign County
|Affordable Housing –
Single Room Occupancy Project
|$200,000
|Housing Authority of
Champaign County, YouthBuild
|YouthBuild:
Bridging the Gap
|$350,000
|Red Herring
Vegetarian Restaurant
|Handmade Harvest; Healthy Meals
for Families Facing Food Insecurity
|$10,000
|Sola Gratia Farm
|Community Farm Expansion for Enhanced Sustainable Fresh Food Production,
Engagement and Consumption
|$150,000
|The Urbana
Free Library
|Community Connections
Youth Programming Specialist
|$173,596
|The Well Experience
|Well Family Care Program
|$160,000
|University of Illinois YMCA (New American Welcome Center)
|COVID-19 Recovery for
Immigrant Communities
|$450,000
|Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center
|Operation UNCC Boost
|$100,000
|Urbana Park District
|Urbana Park District
Health & Wellness Center
|$2,000,000
|Urbana School
District 116
|Urbana School District
Alternative Education
|$814,375
|Urbana-Champaign
Independent Media Center
|ACCESS IMC
|$75,000
“This allocation represents an intentional investment in community health and healing,” said Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin. “The funded projects improve and expand access to basic needs such as homeless supportive services, affordable housing, youth engagement and activities, mental and physical health, food security, and job training. This is a one-time investment in programs and infrastructure that will have a lifetime of benefits for our community.”
The City of Urbana allocated this money in the hopes of addressing eight goals identified by public input and the Urbana City Council. The table below shows how many projects address each goal and how much money was spent to address each goal:
|Goal
|Number of projects that address goal
|Funding allocated to projects that address goal
|Improve accessibility of public recreation space and youth programming
|8
|$3,816,305
|Increase support for
community violence interventions
|6
|$3,546,909
|Reduce housing costs for
those that need it most
|9
|$4,083,838
|Increase availability and
affordability of mental health services
|5
|$2,339,200
|Increase availability and
affordability of food
|5
|$749,000
|Increase job training and
placement opportunities
|3
|$1,243,575
|Provide relief and support
for local businesses
|1
|$250,000
|Invest in infrastructure to increase community health, safety, and future resilience
|6
|$5,885,375