URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the last reminders of June 29’s derecho ended in Urbana on Thursday as the city concluded its emergency brush and tree limb pickup.

City officials said over the last two weeks, the Public Works Department has been working throughout the whole city to clean up the damage, addressing many areas more than once to accommodate a high volume of pickups. Employees performed more than 1,500 regular and overtime hours in the cleanup effort. But on Thursday, the city’s emergency pickup came to an end, as officials said it would immediately after the storm.

People who have remining brush and tree limbs can take them to the Landscape Recycling Center off University Avenue at regular disposal cost or utilize a private hauler.

Public Works employees, meanwhile, will be returning to regularly planned maintenance activities like pavement maintenance, sewer cleaning, lawn mowing and other landscaping tasks.