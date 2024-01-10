URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has announced that it is starting the process of redistricting its city council wards based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

City officials said that census found the city’s population decreased by approximately 7%. Ward boundaries now have to reflect this change to ensure they maintain equal populations.

As part of the redistricting process, any member of the public may submit a map for consideration, officials said.

More information about the process can be found by visiting the City of Urbana’s website.