URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve ever driven down Florida Avenue in Urbana, you’ve probably endured a bumpy ride.

Florida is ranked 35 out of 100 in a City of Urbana assessment for worst streets to drive on. City leaders want that fixed; they say Florida is one of the most commonly used roads for travel around town.

“It’s a major corridor,” said Mayor Diane Marlin. “It’s about 10,000 vehicles per day which makes it very heavily-traveled.”

The City of Urbana is applying for a federal grant for nearly $12 million to repair the road. If approved, construction would take place on Florida between Vine Street and Wright Street.

“It’s an opportunity to leverage maybe $230,000 in local funds for a $12-million-dollar project,” Marlin said.

It’s a project that local business owner Paris Baldarotta said she is excited for.

“Every which way we go, the roads are bad,” she said.

Baldarotta lives off Florida and is hoping her city will be awarded that federal grant.

“Anything we can do to improve the roads, the community, I think is a great idea,” she said.

MTD CEO Karl Gnadt said this project will also upgrade the corridor for his busses.

“This is a good opportunity for a major fix that needs to be done, but then also level up and put in a multi-model walkway and transit amenities along the way,” Gnadt said.

If the grant application is accepted by the federal government, Urbana can expect to see the funds in mid-August. The project would be completed around 2025.