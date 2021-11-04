City of Springfield to host inaugural pumpkin smashing event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Springfield, in partnership with Evans Recycling, will host its inaugural Pumpkin Smash in downtown Springfield on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place on Washington Street between 5th and 6th Streets in whatever weather is present. People of all ages are welcome to attend.

The City of Springfield says the event is designed to help residents dispose of their unwanted Halloween pumpkins, teach them how to do it properly and have some fun. Thousands of intact pumpkins end up in landfills every year when they can be smashed and composted instead.

Individuals and families are invited to bring their unwanted pumpkins to the event. After a pumpkin is weighed, participants can chuck, smash or stomp their pumpkins in a designated “smash zone.”

All participants must sign a waiver before entering the smash zone, and children under the age of 17 must have a parent present to sign a waiver. Participants must also bring their own baseball bats, which will be the only tools allowed in the smash zone.

Pumpkin remnants will be placed in a dumpster and hauled away to Evans Recycling for composting. Residents who don’t want to smash a pumpkin are still invited to attend and watch the smashing.

Rescue and department vehicles from Springfield Police, Fire, Public Works and CWLP will also be present and open for children to explore. City of Springfield staff members will also be present to talk with residents about different city programs and activities.

Questions about the event may be directed to the Office of Public Works at 217-789-2255 or via email.