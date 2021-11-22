City of Springfield to collect broken holiday lights for recycling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials from the Office of Mayor said people can now drop off unused or broken holiday lights to the City of Springfield to be recycled for free.

According to them, drop-off boxes are located in the lobby of Lincoln Library at 326 South 7th Street and the Municipal Center Building at 300 South 7th Street.

People can drop their lights off at the following hours:

Lincoln Library

– Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.;

– Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Municipal Center

– Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

This event is hosted by BLH Computers and donated proceeds go to the Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise.