SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive later this week.

The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in the Carnegie Room of the Lincoln Library, located at 326 South 7th Street. People wanting to donate are recommended to register in advance on the Red Cross’ website by typing in one of Springfield’s zip codes and selecting “Springfield Lincoln Library” from the listed blood drives. People can also register or ask questions by calling 800-733-2767.

On-street and meter parking will be free during the day.