SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With the temperature rising into summer levels this week, the City of Springfield is opening cooling stations for anyone who needs relief from the heat.
The following locations and businesses have been designated as cooling stations and will serve as such during their regular business hours:
Municipal Center East
- 800 East Monroe Street
- Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Municipal Center West
- 300 South 7th Street
- Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Lincoln Library
- 326 South 7th Street
- Monday through Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Thursday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Office of Community Relations
- 1450 Groth Street
- Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
St. John’s Breadline
- 430 North 5th Street
- Indoor dining seven days a week between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Salvation Army (Main Campus)
- 1600 Clear Lake Avenue
- Entrance off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on south side of campus
- Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Salvation Army overflow shelter
- 211 North 11th Street
- Overnight shelter available between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
- Day center available when temperature is 88 degrees or higher
- Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Weekend hours subject to heat index and staff availability
Washington Street Mission
- 408 North 4th Street
- Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Walmart Supercenter (South)
- 1100 Lejune Drive
- Available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter (North)
- 2760 North Dirksen Parkway
- Available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter (West)
- 3401 Freedom Drive
- Available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
White Oaks Mall
- 2501 West Wabash Avenue
- Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Anyone with questions can contact Juan Huerta at the City of Springfield’s Office of Community Relations at 217-789-2270.