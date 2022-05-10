SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With the temperature rising into summer levels this week, the City of Springfield is opening cooling stations for anyone who needs relief from the heat.

The following locations and businesses have been designated as cooling stations and will serve as such during their regular business hours:

Municipal Center East

800 East Monroe Street

Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Municipal Center West

300 South 7th Street

Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Lincoln Library

326 South 7th Street

Monday through Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Office of Community Relations

1450 Groth Street

Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

St. John’s Breadline

430 North 5th Street

Indoor dining seven days a week between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Salvation Army (Main Campus)

1600 Clear Lake Avenue

Entrance off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on south side of campus

Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Salvation Army overflow shelter

211 North 11th Street

Overnight shelter available between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Day center available when temperature is 88 degrees or higher Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Weekend hours subject to heat index and staff availability



Washington Street Mission

408 North 4th Street

Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Walmart Supercenter (South)

1100 Lejune Drive

Available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter (North)

2760 North Dirksen Parkway

Available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter (West)

3401 Freedom Drive

Available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

White Oaks Mall

2501 West Wabash Avenue

Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Anyone with questions can contact Juan Huerta at the City of Springfield’s Office of Community Relations at 217-789-2270.