SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive this week.

The blood drive will take place at Lincoln Library, 326 South 7th Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Carnegie Room.

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled online or by calling 800-733-2767.

The city said that donations are desperately needed and appreciated, as the Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The shortage has forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgeries like organ transplants.