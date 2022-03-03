SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield’s first branch collection of 2022 begins next week.

The city’s newly-expanded branch collection program now provides four curbside collections each year. Everyone household in the city will receive one pickup in March, with each quadrant of the city having its own collection date. Branches must be placed on the curb by 7 a.m. to be collected.

The northwest quadrant will start the March collection period on March 7. Houses located north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road and west of Walnut Street/J. David Jones Parkway will have their branches collected on this day.

The southwest quadrant – located south of South Grand and Old Jacksonville and west of Walnut – will have its collection date a week later on March 14.

The southeast quadrant will have its collection date on March 21. This includes houses south of South Grand and east of Walnut and around Lake Springfield.

Wrapping up the March collection period on March 28 is the northeast quadrant, which is the area north of South Grand and east of Walnut/J. David Jones.

Branch piles cannot be larger than three feet in height, four feet in depth and 10 feet in length. The piles cannot include firewood, precut logs or branches trimmed by a commercial contractor. Any piles that exceed those limits or include forbidden materials will not be accepted. Branches also cannot be obstructing the street or sidewalk or be on center boulevards.

The city reminds people that this collection program is different from its yard waste collection program, which is a bi-weekly year-round program. Small branches can be broken up and included with yard waste.

Branches can also be dropped off with proof of residency (like a CWLP bill) at Evans Recycling, located at 2100 J. David Jones Parkway, between 7 a.m. and 5 pm. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.