City of Springfield announces fall yard waste, branch disposal procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Springfield has announced the dates and procedures for residents to dispose of yard waste and tree branches this fall.

The city’s bi-weekly yard waste/leaf curbside pickup program runs until the end of March 2022. Grass clippings, leaves, weeds, plant trimmings and small twigs are considered yard waste and must be placed into paper lawn bags. Plastic bags or bags containing anything other than yard waste will not be collected.

The city is also offering residents the chance to drop off their yard waste between Nov. 1 and Dec. 11. The drop-off location is Evans Recycling located at 2100 J. David Jones Parkway, which will accept drop-offs between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and between 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Residents must have their CWLP bill as proof of residency or their green tag that is used for the city’s drop off program at Evans.

Nonresidents are required to pay for drop-offs at Evans.

The city’s branch pickup program will also take place in November. Each city resident will receive one pickup in November, and the week their pickup occurs depends on where they live in the city:

Week of Nov. 1 – northwest quadrant: the area north of South Grand Avenue/Old Jacksonville Road and west of Walnut Street/J. David Jones Parkway

Week of Nov. 8 – southwest quadrant: the area south of S. Grand/Old Jacksonville and west of Walnut

Week of Nov. 15 – southeast quadrant: the area south of S. Grand and east of Walnut, including properties around Lake Springfield

Week of Nov. 22 – northeast quadrant: the area north of S. Grand and east of Walnut/J. David Jones

Branch piles must comply with the following requirements:

No larger than 3 feet in height, 4 feet in depth and 10 feet in length

No larger than a small pickup load

Branches only. No firewood or precut logs.

No branches/limbs trimmed by a commercial contractor

Cannot obstruct the street or sidewalk

Placed on the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday of designated pickup week

No branches on center boulevards

Residents can drop off branches at Evans Recycling along with their yard waste. Unlike yard waste drop-offs, branches can be dropped off until the end of March 2022.

The city reminds residents that its branch and yard waste collection programs are separate from each other and have different operating dates and rules. For questions about the programs, please call the Office of Public Works at 217-789-2255 or send an email.