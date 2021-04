MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–The mattoon city council voted to approve a $19.5 million dollar budget for 20-21 – 22. That’s up from $18.8 million dollars last year.

The City Treasurer said a large portion of the money will be used for first responders. About $6 million dollars are going to both the Mattoon Fire Department and the Police Department.

