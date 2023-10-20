LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in LeRoy are welcoming two new businesses to the downtown area, one of which was much needed for the community.

The businesses opened within a day of each other. The first, a pharmacy called Aanaya Rx, opened on Thursday and it hopes to make it easier for people in the area to fill their prescriptions. The second will give people a chance to taste some bourbon – a bourbon hall called Oak & Flame – and it opened the following day.

City leaders are hoping the businesses bring more visitors to town. The pharmacy is also filling an important town need.

“We had one over by the by the interstate, it was called Doc’s Pharmacy, for quite a while, and it closed several years ago. And so we just haven’t had one since,” Patti Munster of LeRoy said.

A pharmacy was one of the main things people in town were asking for, Mayor Steve Dean said.

“I put out a plea to see if we could maybe blitz CVS, Walgreens, et cetera, et cetera, with letters from everybody in town saying, ‘We need a pharmacy, bring us pharmacy,'” Dean said.

Just across the street from the new pharmacy is the new bourbon hall. It’s housed in the old LeRoy bank building, and it’s an expansion of the popular Oak and Flame gift shop in town.

It’s a family business and they describe the bourbon hall as a boutique liquor store.

“It’s a great thing. The more business we can bring to town, the better off we are,” Dean said. “We have a great downtown and I’m thrilled to see it filling up again.”

Oak & Flame had its grand opening on Friday with live music on their back patio. Permanently, they will have several different bourbon tasting stations.