City of Danville weighing whether to tear down Collins Tower

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville is considering whether to demolish Collins Tower.

Siding and other pieces of the structure have been falling off — and there are huge safety concerns.

There were plans to restore and turn it into a commercial space, but that hasn’t happened.

A city alderman says they noticed someone taking antennas off of the top of it. They were being used.

Without the antennas up, the need for the building is being questioned even more.

Collins Tower is around 100-years-old. The city says due to neglect the siding is falling off, the hangers are rusted and falling — and there are safety issues.

Chris and Jerry Collins bought it with hopes of turning it into a hotel, convention center, and amusement park — but that hasn’t happened yet.

People who live nearby say they would like to see it transformed.

“It’s always just been here,” says Angie Vallangeon of Georgetown. “I would hate to see it torn down but I’m not real sure what they could do with it but it’s always just been there. I’m not really sure what it would look like without it being there.”

A city alderman tells WCIA that it’s estimated to cost around $2.5 million to fix the exterior and another $2-3 million to bring the interior up to code. That’s why he says it’s likely going to be demolished unless someone steps up with a lot of money to restore it.

The city says it’s in court with the owners to try to get them to do something with the building.