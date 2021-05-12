City of Danville, Danville Sanitary District to begin sending separate bills to customers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–If you live in Danville, watch your mail carefully.

Starting next Monday, the city of Danville and the Danville Sanitary District will start sending you separate bills. The city will bill you for sewer, waste and pension fees, while the Sanitary District will bill you for wastewater treatment payments.

This comes after an agreement between the city and district to have their services billed together expired. Officials with the Sanitary District say this won’t cause an increase in your monthly bill.

However, the city of Danville has approved an increase in sewer fees. That will take effect in October.