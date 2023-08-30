CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council wants help picking key issues for them to address.

Some said it is impossible to guess what is important to a population of 90,000. That’s why the City Council has brainstorming sessions every two years.

A city-wide survey has already gone out and it only has two questions. All City Council members will see the responses and think about what to prioritize in this next season.

Newest Councilmember Kathy Shannon shared some issues she would like to see tackled.

“I’m really interested in better bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, better accessible infrastructure for people using mobility devices of all sorts,” Shannon said. “More housing options for everybody at all income levels, more transportation options and just making Champaign generally a more livable city.”

Shannon said the Council plans to meet during the last week of September. She asked that people fill out those surveys before then. Surveys may be submitted here.