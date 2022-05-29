CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is asking for the public’s feedback of how to spend $2.97 million the city received through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Program.

The HOME Program is meant “to assist individuals or households who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations, by providing housing, rental assistance, supportive services, and non-congregate shelter.” The funds the city received were allocated by the American Rescue Plan.

The City of Champaign wants to know what the community views as the best way to spend this money to serve the vulnerable members of Champaign County. An online survey is available until the end of May for people to provide their suggestions.