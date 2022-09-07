CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal.

The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at no charge.

The city will be divided into two zones: an Orange Zone and a Blue Zone. The two zones will be further divided into five areas, each of which will have their own collection dates. Orange Zone pickups will begin Oct. 10 and Blue Zone pickups will begin Oct. 17.

People can learn which zone they live in, and what their collection dates are, by clicking here. To have yard waste collected, people simply need to leave bags of leaves or bundled branches and twigs at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection dates.

More information on the program, including helpful hints and things to avoid, can be found on the City of Champaign’s website.