City of Champaign looking for new Public Works Director

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Champaign announced on Monday that it is now accepting applications for a new Public Works Director.

Previous Public Works Director Dennis Schmidt retired on July 10 after more than 23 years of service to the City of Champaign, 16 of which he spent as Public Works Director.

City Engineer Dave Clark has served as Acting Director since Schmidt’s retirement, but Clark is not seeking the Director position on a permanent basis.

“The Public Works Director is a critical member of my leadership team and I expect we will receive a number of applications from highly-qualified candidates who are ready to take the next step in their careers by working for the City of Champaign,” City Manager Dorothy Ann David said in a press release. “Champaign is a wonderful place in which to live, work, and raise a family, and I look forward to identifying the right individual to lead our well-respected Public Works Department. Our next Public Works Director will have the opportunity to lead a team of highly-skilled women and men as they develop new projects that will transform our community for generations to come.”

Potential candidates can learn more about the job by visiting the city’s website. For full consideration, applications must be received by Nov. 5, 2021. David expects to make a hiring decision before the end of the year.