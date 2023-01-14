CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “Yes, and I hope this is the last one,” Celia McGowan said.



Celia McGowan is currently living at WoodSpring Suites after being displaced from Champaign Park Apartments.



She’s one of dozens forced to move because of utility issues. 380 apartments across 35 buildings were affected at the end of last year. The city stepped in to help.



“The safety of our residents is paramount, so we wanted to make sure anybody who didn’t have heat or water or had other utility issues were taken care of,” Deb Feinen said.



The immediate solution was to find tenants a place to stay. One option, hotels.



So far, the city has spent $90,000. Next week city council members will vote on a $350,000 proposal, which will allow them to continue providing temporary emergency housing.



“This money buys staff the time to work with the residents to try and find alternative housing that can be more permanent,” Feinen said.



McGowan is thankful for the city’s support, but the whole ordeal has been overwhelming.



“it was kind of hectic cause we had to leave our house and you know transfer stuff over to the hotel, luckily we had those buggy’s to help us,” McGowan said.



She’s been given an emergency voucher to help her find a different apartment, but wants to use it only when she finds the perfect place for her and her daughter.



Right now, she misses…



“Being at home, being able to do the things that I usually do every day,” McGowan said.



She is soon hoping…



“I just want to get in my own place, so I can be settled and won’t have to worry about this no more,” McGowan said.