CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign says part of Green Street will be closed Thursday.

A press release says window maintenance needed at 55 E. Green St. will require the eastbound lane to be shut down.

It says the closure will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday

An eastbound and a westbound lane will be maintained through the area so traffic directions can continue from both directions.