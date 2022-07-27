CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is now accepting bids for a vacant parcel of land it owns and has no further use for.

The property is located at 606 West Bradley Avenue and can accommodate a single-family home. The property had been for sale earlier this year, but went unsold during a February bidding window.

People interested in purchasing the property can place a bid online or pick up bid documents in person at the Champaign City Building located at 102 North Neil Street. The City Building is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.