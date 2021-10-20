City of Champaign accepting applications for Chief of Police position

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is now accepting applications for Chief of Police position.

Officials said candidates can learn more about this position online. Applications must be received by November 24. A hiring decision will be made in early 2022.

“The City needs an experienced and engaging professional to lead the highly-skilled and dedicated men

and women at the Champaign Police Department,” said City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “We are

looking for a dynamic leader who is ready to hit the ground running and jump in right away to help the

City tackle a number of high priorities. Valuable input from community members was used to help

develop the Chief of Police recruitment profile, which will serve as a guide as we evaluate candidates

and identify those with the experience and qualifications that best align with the needs of our City.”

Prior to opening the application phase, the City held several public meetings and used a public survey to

gather community feedback regarding the priorities, qualities and characteristics that the City Manager

should look for when selecting the next Chief of Police. That information was carefully reviewed and

incorporated into the job recruitment profile.

After nine years as Chief of Police, Anthony Cobb resigned on August 6 in order to accept a

position with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Deputy Chief of Police

Matthew Henson has served as Interim Chief of Police since Cobb’s retirement. Henson has stated he

will not be a candidate for the Chief of Police position.