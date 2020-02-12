City mulls raising cost of parking ticket

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is looking to make changes to stop people from parking in spots that require a permit.

The Public Works Committee will her a proposal Tuesday night to increase parking ticket fines. The city says it has had problems with people parking in lots, like one at the corner of North and Walnut, where a permit is needed. One person says finding a space usually is not a big issue.

“I can’t say I’ve not had trouble trying to find parking here before, but once again it just depends on the season, what’s going on down here, and everything else like that,” says Joe Rouse. “But like today, you got plenty of room, plenty of space. There’s no reason you can’t find somewhere or be there for that long a period.”

The proposal would have fines go from $5 to $10 if they are paid after 72 hours. After that, it jumps to $25 between three and 10 days, and $35 between 10 and 30 days.