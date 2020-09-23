City mayor extends emergency order on private gatherings

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City of Urbana Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin renewed Wednesday Emergency Order 20-09, which restricts the number of attendees at private parties in homes citywide.

The order will continue to be in effect through Nov. 1.

“The extension reflects the continued efforts in the community to limit the spread of COVID-19,” says a press release from the Mayor’s office.

Enacted Aug. 25, Emergency Order 20-09 deems parties as a nuisance if it exceeds the maximum occupancy count of 10 people, and if attendees are not required to wear face coverings.

The Wednesday press release also said the City has suspended the issuing of public event permits for gatherings on public property through Nov. 1.

The Urbana City Council will consider ratifying the extension of this order Sept 28.