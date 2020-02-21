City makes bid for IHSA tournaments

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Business leaders are making a bid for IHSA to bring the state boys’ basketball tournament back. They’ll host IHSA officials for a welcome reception Friday, while they’re in town for the state wrestling tournament. 

Visit Champaign County organizers say the wrestling tournament brings in roughly 40,000 spectators and $5 million each year. They estimate the boys basketball tournament could leave a similar impact on the economy. 

IHSA officials will vote on the location for 2021, 2022 and 2023 on April 21. 

